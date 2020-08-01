Families keeping memories alive of Frostproof triple murder victims

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – By the memorial for the three friends in Frostproof, family and friends of Brandon Rollins cleaned up trash Saturday morning on Lake Streety Road that’s been dumped since the triple murder that shocked the small town.

“We just want Brandon, Damion and Keven’s names to live on forever,” Brandon’s girlfriend Jessica Steenson told 8 On Your Side. “We’re just trying to keep it clean, keep it a nice place for people to visit and possibly go back out there to fish and have a good time.”

Steenson said Brandon’s family has spoken with Sheriff Grady Judd about possibly building a better boat ramp there and dedicating it in honor of the three friends.

She said she’d like the sign to say “Holler Boys” because that was their favorite song by country music rapper, Ryan Upchurch.

“That was their home away from home,” she said about the lake where the friends planned to go fishing before they were gunned down on Friday, July 17.

Two weeks ago, Steenson told 8 On Your Side how Sheriff Judd shook her hand and made a promise.

“That he will not stop until justice is served for them three boys,” she said.

"I want justice for him and I will not stop until he gets it."



The girlfriend of one of the victims from the fishing trip triple murder in Frostproof says @PolkCoSheriff Judd shook her hand and promised he will not stop until justice is served. @WFLA https://t.co/7lXEWi8TAW pic.twitter.com/CR132SCyC3 — Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) July 18, 2020

Just four days later, Judd announced the arrest of three suspects, 26-year-old Tony “T.J.” Wiggins, his 27-year-old girlfriend Mary Whittemore and 21-year-old brother Robert Wiggins.

“Still hard to live on every day knowing he’s not here,” Steenson told 8 On Your Side over the phone Saturday. “I do feel better that they are behind bars and can’t hurt nobody else.”

The investigation revealed a chance encounter between Damion Tillman and T.J. Wiggins, the accused gunman, at a Dollar General store.

Before opening fire, court documents say T.J. Wiggins demanded money from Keven Springfield over a dispute about a truck engine.

“I think all three of them were at the wrong place at the wrong time and I think over a truck is absolutely ridiculous,” Steenson said.

Deputies said donations poured in to help the grieving families pay for the funerals.

“I don’t know if we can even say how much we greatly appreciate everybody and all their love and support from all over the world not even just in Florida,” Steenson said.

