Families accuse Polk schools of failing to protect children from abuse, new lawsuits show

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Parents of two Polk County students with disabilities accuse the school board of not doing enough to protect their children from abuse, according to new lawsuits filed Tuesday.

Jaunita Tappin in court

Jaunita Tappin, a Polk County bus attendant, was arrested in spring 2019 on charges of child abuse, disabled adult abuse and six counts of battery.

She was fired in June. Her case is pending trial.

The lawsuits, filed on behalf of Detra Hudson and Magorety Reveles, claim the Polk County School Board provided negligent supervision of the children and Tappin, negligent security and negligent maintenance or monitoring of surveillance cameras.

“When the school board went back and they pulled the video, they saw that it happened for at least thirty days. But how long was it going on before that? What policies are they implementing at all?” asked Adam Kemp, a Morgan & Morgan attorney representing Hudson and Reveles.

8 On Your Side asked a school district spokesperson what policy changes, if any, the school district had implemented as a result of this case.

He did not answer that question but did provide a statement.

“We cannot comment on pending litigation. In addition, the school district has not yet received these claims,” wrote Jason Geary, senior coordinator of media relations for Polk County Public Schools. “Polk County Public Schools does not tolerate child abuse, and all of our students deserve respect and compassion.”

Their attorney says the families want to see something change when it comes to safety on the buses.

“I think the main justice that is to be served here is to make the school board implement changes in specialized training and monitoring so this doesn’t happen again,” said Kemp.

Kemp is also seeking financial damages.

There were six families affected by the alleged abuse, according to Kemp. At least two of them have settled with the school board.

“I was shaking, I was so angry. This was somebody that I trusted with my child,” said Marc Serio to News Channel 8 in spring 2019.

Serio tells 8 On Your Side he and the school board reached a settlement.

Emily Serio

Investigators told Serio that Tappin punched his daughter Emily and flicked rubber bands at her head on their way to school at Doris A. Sanders Learning Center in Lakeland.

“Why would you take that job if you don’t have the patience to deal with special needs children?” asked Serio. “There’s no way that she can get away and she can’t tell anybody.”

