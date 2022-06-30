POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County fugitive remains at large one year after the raid of his family’s north Lakeland property.

The orders from the FBI boomed from a megaphone before the sun came up that morning.

“They kept saying, ‘this is the FBI, come out now. We’re not gonna harm you.’ She just kept saying that over and over and over,” neighbor Chris Rogers told News Channel 8 on June 30, 2021.

Joshua Doolin, who was serving as a Polk County Fire Rescue EMT at the time and was terminated, Olivia Pollock, Joseph Hutchinson III and Michael Perkins were arrested on charges connected to the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6. They are out on bond and awaiting trial.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Pollock, now 23, has evaded the FBI.

Source – FBI

The FBI accuses him of assaulting several police officers with a deadly weapon at the Capitol.

“A person with a warrant for their arrest is not necessarily high priority. Jonathan Pollock is not the normal case though,” said Ken Stevens, a retired sergeant with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. “I think that he’s still on the run is fairly exceptional.”

Source – FBI/DOJ

Stevens is now a private investigator specializing in missing persons cases. In order to avoid arrest, Stevens says Pollock has had to cut ties with family and associates, since they are most likely to be surveilled. Any public appearances, he said, could mean exposure to security cameras.

“I’m pretty certain his face is loaded in virtually every facial recognition system,” said Stevens.

Pollock is a welder and ironworker, by trade, and may be working in this, or similar construction jobs, according to the FBI.

“He could get a cash-paying job where he has no friends or no associates from his former life and blend in at that location and be low-profile,” he said.

The FBI has offered an up to $15,00 reward for information leading to Pollock’s arrest and conviction. To find out how to submit a tip, visit the FBI’s website.