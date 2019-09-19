Extra law enforcement at Blake Academy after ‘verbal threat’

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Extra law enforcement will remain at Blake Academy in Lakeland after a verbal threat was made against the school.

Polk County Public Schools sent an e-mail to parents, saying that a thorough search was conducted before classes began on Thursday, but nothing was found. The campus is safe and secure and school operations have resumed as normal, school officials said.

The district did not provide more specifics, therefore it’s unclear what the threat made reference to.

“Extra law enforcement will remain on Blake Academy’s campus today. This is simply being done in an abundance of caution,” the e-mail said.

Further information was not immediately available.

R.W. Blake Academy is located on Hartsell Avenue in Lakeland. Earlier this week, the school made headlines after a video surfaced showing a student being attacked inside of a locker room. A student is facing a battery charge.

