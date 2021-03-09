Extra doses lead to walk-in shots in Haines City, county catches up on registration backlog

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Health officials in Polk County say they are caught up on COVID-19 vaccination registrations as the age eligibility expands and one site had extra doses to dole out Tuesday.

“Alright, we’re getting signed up!” said Kerry Winkler, of Lake Wales, with glee.

Winkler drove his friend, Jim, to Lake Eva Event Center in Haines City for his vaccine appointment.

Winkler, who is over the age of 65, still did not have his own appointment scheduled but was pleasantly surprised to find out he could get his shot too.

“I’m very relieved. Very pleased I’ve got this shot. I was very worried about it, really. So thank goodness we got it,” said Winkler.

The Florida Department of Health in Polk County informed the city of Haines City it had a few hundred extra doses of the Moderna vaccine.

In response, the city blasted out an alert to its residents on Facebook: “COVID19 vaccines are available at Lake Eva Event Center today until 4:00PM. Walk-ins are accepted and pre-registration is not required.”

Eligibility requirements were still in place, to include seniors 65 years of age and older, and school personnel, law enforcement officers and firefighters over the age of 50.

“This is just the first time that we’ve opened it to anybody that doesn’t have an appointment,” said Deric C. Feacher, Haines City city manager.

Lake Eva Event Center, a city-owned facility, has hosted vaccine events in the past.

“We want to make sure that those seniors that can’t get to areas like Lakeland or Winter Haven, they have something in their community,” said Feacher.

While the registration portal says the health department in Polk County is scheduling people who registered February 3, a spokesperson told 8 On Your Side the system is actually all caught up.

“Individuals who have registered within the last couple of days are being contacted to receive an appointment in the next week or so,” said Nicole Riley of the Polk County health department.

The health department is now scheduling residents over the age of 60 to get vaccinated next week, per the governor’s recent order.

Anyone 18 years of age or older is encouraged to register through the portal to ensure they will be on the list when it is their turn.

To access the portal, visit https://register.polk.health/.