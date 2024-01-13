WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Winter Haven firefighters spent two hours battling a structure fire Friday night, according to officials.

A release from the Winter Haven Police Department stated that at about 9:30 p.m., fire crews were called to a fire at a building under construction on 6th Street Southeast.

By the time first responders arrived, the fire was already going through the roof. Police said it took five fire crews from Winter Haven and another from Polk County Fire Rescue to battle the fire.

It took about two hours before the fire was extinguished enough for investigators to begin examining the rubble left behind by the fire. Officials said the roof ended collapsing due to the fire.

In addition to the incomplete building, a nearby apartment complex was in danger of being affected by the fire, police said. This caused the residents of the apartment complex to be evacuated, but the complex itself was not damaged.

“This was an extensive fire with buildings very close that were in danger of being impacted,” said Fire Chief Sonny Emery. “Our crews were dedicated to not only extinguishing the flames, but maintaining a constant defense to protect the surrounding structures.”

No one was injured in the fire. The cause is under investigation.