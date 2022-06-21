LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County deputies are looking for a former McDonald’s employee who they said burglarized his former workplace.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Melik Khayitov, 18, of Lakeland was caught on camera while breaking into the McDonald’s on CR 540-A at 1:10 a.m.

Khayitov allegedly stole all of the money inside the restaurant’s safe before driving off, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office said the 18-year-old’s former coworkers identified him as the suspect. He is wanted for charges of grand theft, burglary, and possession of burglary tools.

Khayitov is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes. Deputies said he drives a “green 2002 Honda Accord with GA tag TCX 7181.”

If you know where he is, call Detective Haynes at 863-499-2400 and reference case number 22-25782.

Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), dialing **TIPS from your cell phone, visiting the Crime Stoppers website, or using the P3tips app.