Ex-Haines City coach arrested previously on sex-related allegations involving a student, court documents show

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Haines City basketball coach and teacher was eligible to work for Polk County Public Schools despite a previous arrest involving an inappropriate relationship with a teenage girl, a district spokesperson told 8 On Your Side Thursday.

Wayne McKenzie Ricks II (Haines City PD)

“Because Mr. Ricks was arrested — not convicted — of charges in Osceola County, he was eligible to be hired,” wrote Jason Geary, Polk County Public Schools spokesperson in a statement.

Wayne Ricks II, 29, was arrested on new, unrelated charges this week in Polk County and is facing 10 counts of custodial sexual battery on a victim between the ages of 12 and 18.

Beginning in October 2020, Haines City police say, Ricks was buying a 16-year old girl gifts, taking her on dates and engaging in sexual activity in a classroom closet.

“They, at least, did that ten times in a closet,” said Police Chief Jim Elensky.

Chief Elensky said his detectives have video evidence as well as text messages and notes Ricks exchanged with the victim.

Courtesy Haines City Police Dept.

Pile of notes exchanged between Ricks and victim

“I know what we have in our case. He will be found guilty in Polk County, I guarantee that,” he said.

The allegations against Ricks are strikingly similar to ones made almost three years ago to the day while he was a basketball coach and teacher at Poinciana High School in Osceola County.

8 On Your Side obtained the affidavit in that case.

It alleges Ricks bought a student expensive gifts, kissed her and sent her nude photographs.

According to the affidavit, detectives recorded a phone call in which Ricks told the victim “not to tell anyone about the kiss” and asked if his tattoos were visible in the photographs.

However, a jury found him not guilty in May 2019. He was hired at Haines City High School in August 2020.

Ricks passed a criminal background screening from the Florida Department Law Enforcement and FBI, according to Polk County Public Schools spokesperson Jason Geary.

“As the hiring administrator, Haines City High’s principal was required to perform a reference check with the most recent previous employer. In this case, that employer was Language & Literacy Academy for Learning, a charter school in Winter Haven. Language & Literacy Academy gave Mr. Ricks high marks,” wrote Geary in a statement.

The principal also received a positive reference from another employer, Transition House, in Osceola County.0.

The principal attempted to contact the Poinciana High School principal but did not receive a response.

However, a Poinciana recommended him for the job, Geary said.

Ricks resigned from his position as a JV boys basketball coach and ESE teacher and cannot be rehired in Polk County.

He was arrested at a friend’s home in Osceola County and is awaiting extradition to Polk County.

Chief Elensky said this is a warning to parents to pay attention.

“If there’s something new around the house, new pair of sneakers you didn’t buy, even if it’s not this coach, it’s time to have a talk with your kids. Where did you get those sneakers? Where’d that iPad come from?'” he said.