Escaped Georgia inmate wanted in Lakeland homicide

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a man who escaped a work-release program and is accused of killing a Lakeland man.

Investigators say 25-year-old Stephen Michael Smith had been serving a sentence for robbery when he left his work-release program in Georgia.

On Monday, the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office identified Smith as the shooter responsible in the death of 30-year-old Daniel Lee Upton in a subdivision on St. Joe Beach.

Deputies have arrested a possible accomplice in this case Destiny Terry, 44, an investigation revealed she was present during the shooting and helped facilitate a drug deal between Smith and Upton.

According to deputies before losing consciousness Upton identified Smith as the shooter and Terry as being present. She is charged with Principal to Second Degree Murder

Smith is described as being 5-feet-10-inches tall with a weight of 170 pounds. He has green eyes, brown hair, and tattoos.

The U.S. Marshals Service has offered a $10,000 reward for information that results in the arrest of Stephen Michael Smith.

If you have any information on his location contact the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office at 850-227-1115, or you may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 785-TIPS.