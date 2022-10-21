TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it confiscated enough fentanyl to kill about 2.7 million people in what they’re calling the largest fentanyl seizure in the agency’s history.

The sheriff’s office said the seizure has led to the arrests of three people who allegedly facilitated the trafficking of fentanyl from Mexico to Polk County.

Their names, and further information about the investigation, have not been released.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will share more information at a 10 a.m. press conference Friday.

