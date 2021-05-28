‘Enforce Florida law’: DeSantis vows to win cruise lawsuit, levy fines against cruise lines

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – In Lakeland on Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed to win Florida’s lawsuit against the CDC…while at the same time promising to “enforce Florida law” and fine cruise lines that require vaccinated passengers.

Two days after the CDC finally issued approval for the first real cruise from an American port in more than a year, DeSantis said he wasn’t budging on a state law that authorizes a $5,000 fine per passenger.

“We’re going to enforce Florida law,” said Gov. DeSantis when asked by 8 On Your Side’s Staci DaSilva whether he’s prepared to levy the fines. “In fact, I have no choice but to enforce it. I took an oath to enforce it. You don’t pass laws and then not enforce it against giant corporations. It doesn’t work that way. Everybody is equal under the law.”

The CDC approved both test cruises and real cruises this week out of American ports, the first to come or go from the U.S. since the CDC effectively shut down cruising in March 2020 with its No Sail Order.

In October, the CDC issued a Conditional Sail Order allowing cruise lines to take two different routes back to the seas: move through a 4-phase process that includes test cruises to prove their Covid-19 protocols work or go directly to revenue-generating cruises by requiring nearly all crew and passengers to be vaccinated.

At the time, vaccines were not readily available, so no cruise lines were able to meet the guidelines, and no ships sailed. After the CDC issued several more guidelines over the following months and still no ships sailed, the state of Florida finally filed a lawsuit against the CDC in April.”

“We’re [suing the CDC] because it obviously has hurt our state,” DeSantis said Friday in Lakeland. “But it’s a larger issue than just the cruises. You cannot have some bureaucracy — that does not have the legal authority to do this — claim an emergency and shutdown commerce.”

DeSantis guaranteed Florida will win the case, which has been in court-ordered mediation this week and will continue next week.

“Maybe there will be a resolution,” DeSantis said. “Ultimately, we wanted to vindicate the state’s immediate interest with this [lawsuit]. But there is a larger point, and I am confident: we will win the case. We will win. We were right on the law. I think all the indications are that we will be. And we will absolutely be upheld in the 11th Circuit [Court of Appeals].”

The CDC requirement for vaccinated passengers violates Gov. DeSantis’ executive order 21-81 and SB 2006, the new law passed by the legislature based on his order.

The order is currently in effect, but has no enforcement mechanism. SB 2006 becomes effective on July 1, and authorizes the $5,000 fine.

Stewart Chiron, better known as “The Cruise Guy,” has taken nearly 300 cruises and has been an industry expert for decades. He points out that several other nations have allowed cruise ships to stop at their ports without requiring vaccinations.

“Europe, Asia, South Pacific has been sailing for about 9 months,” said Chiron. “They’ve had over 450,000 people sail by this point with fewer than 50 cases of Covid. Royal Caribbean has been sailing out of Singapore since November with over 100,000 people and 0 cases of Covid.”

“It’s just time for the United States to get back in the game,” Chiron said.