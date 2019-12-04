Election results: Run-offs in Lakeland, Winter Haven

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The unofficial results of two run-off elections in Polk County are in.
Voters in Lakeland and Winter Haven headed back to the polls Tuesday for run-off elections in city commission races.
Lakeland voters had to decide between Chad McLeod and Carole Philipson for City Commission At-Large Seat 2. Winter Haven voters chose between Tracy Mercer and William Twyford in the race for City Commissioner Seat 1.
As of 8 p.m., all precincts are reporting in both cities. Here are the results:
Lakeland City Commissioner At-Large #2
Chad McLeod: 54.78%
Carole Philipson: 45.22%
Winter Haven City Commissioner Seat #1
Tracy Mercer: 54.84%
William J. Twyford: 45.16%