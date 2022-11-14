POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said an elderly woman died after a nearly head-on crash in Polk County on Sunday evening.

Troopers said the crash happened around 7 p.m. near Lucerne Park Road (State Road 544) and Wildflower Drive.

A 24-year-old Lakeland woman was driving eastbound on Lucerne Park Road and a 73-year-old woman was driving westbound on Lucerne Park Road.

Troopers said as the vehicles approached, the 24-year-old woman lost control of her car. The woman entered the westbound lane and collided nearly head-on with the 73-year-old woman’s SUV, which caused it to overturn.

The 73-year-old woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

The 24-year-old woman suffered serious injuries.