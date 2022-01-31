Polk Co. elderly woman conned out of nearly $8K after window scheme, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Davenport woman is out nearly $8,000 after a Winter Garden man posed as a window repair salesman.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, David King was doing business as “Window King Direct,” took the woman’s money and then stopped communicating with the woman.

Deputies say King never obtained permits and determined he never had any intention of buying or installing windows.

“I encourage homeowners to do their homework when hiring a contractor to do work at your home—there are too many scam artists and scofflaws out there. Please get recommendations from friends and family members who have had a positive experience with a contractor,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Anyone interested in verifying a contractor’s license can do so by visiting Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation website or calling 850-487-1395