Elderly man robbed at his home in Polk County; $3K reward offered

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives are trying to identify two people who allegedly robbed an elderly man at his home in Lake Alfred.

The robbery took place on Dec. 23 at the Lake Mariana Acres Mobile Home Park off Lynchburg Road.

Detectives say a white female entered the man’s home and took some of his property. The man was not injured.

Investigators believe she was accompanied by a black male and that they drove to the man’s home in a white Dodge Neon.

The female suspect is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and heavyset with reddish hair.

The male suspect is described as slender, 6 feet tall with dreadlocks that were pulled back into a bun.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call Detective Grant at 863-298-6914 (reference case #19-58862) or Heartland Crime Stoppers – call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip online by visiting www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest.

