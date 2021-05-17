Elderly Lakeland residents helped rescue disabled neighbor from fire, officials say

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Some elderly residents came to the rescue of their disabled neighbor who was trapped in their home while a fire spread through an apartment complex in Lakeland Monday morning, officials told News Channel 8.

Officials said the fire broke out at about 7:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of North Florida Avenue. Video from the Lakeland Fire Department shows crews working to put out the blaze.

Officials said some elderly residents were able to rescue their disabled neighbor from the fire.

No one was hurt during the incident, but four families were displaced, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.