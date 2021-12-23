‘Eggnog for brains’: Arrest warrant issued for Lakeland ‘Grinch’ accused of stealing gifts from under tree

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, has “eggnog for brains.”

Judd announced a search on Tuesday for the man accused of breaking in to the home of a single mom in Lakeland and stealing gifts that were meant for her two young girls. The sheriff asked for the community’s help in identifying and finding the “Grinch” and announced a Crime Stoppers reward for anyone who helped.

The sheriff’s office said Thursday he was identified as 28-year-old Raheim Jamaar Johnson.

A warrant has been issued for Johnson and the search for him is still underway. Crime Stoppers is offering “a little extra Christmas cash” to anyone who provides information that leads to Johnson’s arrest.

“I want him to wake up in the county jail on Christmas. Give me that for my Christmas present, please,” Judd said Tuesday. “I want this man to have a wonderful Christmas meal – in the county jail.”

According to the sheriff, a total of $1,600 in presents and other items were stolen.

“That was the worst part, just having to console the children,” the victim said. “The children were crying on the driveway while the officer was fingerprint stuff throughout the house.”

Sheriff Judd said the goal is to recover the presents that were taken. However, the Polk Sheriff Charities is working with the mom to make sure her children have a Merry Christmas no matter what.

“That’s what Santa Claus wants,” Judd said. “Santa Claus wants children to have presents on Christmas and they are in Polk County.”