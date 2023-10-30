POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man accused of driving under the influence ran a red light and crashed into a trooper’s patrol car early Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said a Hyundai Accent driver, identified as 20-year-old Jesus Eduardo Cano Zamora, was traveling eastbound on US-98 just after midnight when he ran a red light and collided with a trooper’s patrol car in the middle of US-98 and Florida Avenue intersection.

The FHP said a 51-year-old trooper, Zamora and a passenger in Zamora’s car all suffered minor injuries in the crash. The trooper was on the way to another minor crash before Zamora crashed into them, the FHP said.

Troopers said Zamora was later arrested for DUI, having no driver’s license, having open alcohol containers in his car and running a red light.