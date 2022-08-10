HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Haines City Police Department detectives issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of stabbing a man in the neck after an argument on Tuesday.

According to a release from the police department, Darnell Lee Richardson, 29, is accused of stabbing a man after an argument over time spent in the bathroom at their shared rooming house. The victim told detectives Richardson’s girlfriend threw a bottle at the door because the victim and his girlfriend were “taking too long” in the restroom.

Richardson reportedly pushed the victim’s girlfriend out of the way after they exited the bathroom and fought him for about five minutes. The victim and his girlfriend retreated to their bedroom after the fight and closed the door.

Police said Richardson kicked the bedroom door open, armed with a small kitchen knife. He allegedly stabbed the victim and told him to “drop dead”. The victim was taken to Lakeland Regional Hospital, where police said he is in stable condition.

Richardson and his girlfriend were reportedly last seen running away from the home. Police said air, drone and K-9 units were sent out to search the area, but they were unsuccessful. An arrest warrant was issued for Richardson for first-degree attempted murder, burglary/battery and simple battery.

If you have any information about Richardson’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Haines City Police at 863-421-3636. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can call Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or log onto www.P3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. For a secure and password protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the app store and download the free “P3tips” mobile app. “No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP addresses. Anonymity is guaranteed”, according to Haines City police.