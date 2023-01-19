POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two drivers were arrested Thursday after they were allegedly involved in a road rage incident on Interstate 4.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident started in Polk County near Kathleen Road around 7:30 a.m.

A witness reportedly followed the drivers, identified as Phillip Marks and Donald Coppola, and reported the incident to law enforcement officers.

Investigators said Marks and Coppola were seen throwing drinks at each other’s vehicle. They were also driving recklessly by almost crashing into each other, running off the roadway and stopping abruptly in the travel lanes, according to a news release.

Marks allegedly pointed a pellet gun, which was a realistic replica of a .45 caliber handgun, at Coppola’s vehicle and appeared to shoot at it. However, investigators said Coppola’s vehicle had no damage that would indicate that it was struck by pellets.

Marks and Coppola were eventually stopped in Osceola County, where they were arrested.

Troopers said Marks faces charges of throwing deadly missiles, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless driving.

Coppola faces charges of throwing deadly missiles and reckless driving, troopers said.

Marks and Coppola were booked into the Polk County Jail.