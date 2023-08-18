LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver suffered multiple gunshot wounds before crashing his car into a pickup truck overnight on West Memorial Boulevard, according to the Lakeland Police Department. He died at the hospital.

The crash, which was first investigated by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office then turned over to Lakeland police, occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday near the intersection of West Memorial and Chestnut Road, not far from Kathleen High School.

“Crazy. Quite scary, especially when you’re in a chair,” said Ronald Dumont, a witness who uses a wheelchair. “A car came flying down. I heard some gunshots to my left and I seen a car come flying, goes through the red light, hit the pickup truck, and ended up halfway down the road up against the curb.”

Police say the driver had been shot multiple times before the crash. When they arrived, his vehicle, a white Kia, had been abandoned in the median. The car had visible bullet holes.

Police said someone drove the 46-year old to Lakeland Regional Health, where he died.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information to contact Detective Troy Smith at troy.smith@lakelandgov.net.

Persons who wish to remain anonymous can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers: