Driver loses control, crashes into tree in Bartow

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – The Bartow Police Department is currently investigating a fatal crash.

According to police, the crash happened on State Road 60 E near Van Fleet Drive.

The initial investigation shows that a silver four-door car was driving westbound toward Van Fleet Drive when the driver of the car lost control for an unknown reason.

Police say the car veered into the center median, then back across both westbound lanes of traffic before going over the curb, crashing into a tree.

No other information has been released at this time.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: