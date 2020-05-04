Driver killed, woman and 3 kids hospitalized in Polk County crash

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — A single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon killed a 38-year-old man and hospitalized a woman and three children.

Polk County detectives said Robert Caperilla was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer south on Scenic Highway around 3:30 p.m. when it went off the shoulder of the road, struck a utility pole, and flipped over. Deputies said Caperilla was not wearing a seat belt at the time and was thrown from the vehicle and killed.

Chassity Albury, 34, and three children 8, 5, and 1, were flown to Orlando area hospitals where they are expected to recover. All three children were properly restrained inside the vehicle.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Caperilla was driving with a revoked license. Investigation is underway to determine why his vehicle left the roadway.

Scenic Highway was closed in both directions for four hours.

