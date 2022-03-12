Driver killed in fiery Polk County crash, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver was killed Saturday morning in a fiery single-vehicle crash in Alturas, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to the crash on SR 60 which happened approximately one mile East of Alturas around 7 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a silver 2021 Toyota Corolla engulfed in flames.

Fire crews extinguished the flames and found the driver dead inside. Authorities said there were no other occupants inside the vehicle.

According to witnesses and evidence at the scene, deputies said the driver partially drifted into a grassy median, overcorrected, and spun the Toyota across multiple lanes of traffic into a tree. The Corolla then caught fire, according to a news release.

The sedan was registered to 26-year-old David Joseph Disimile of Temple Terrace.

Detectives said they believed Disimile to be the driver at the time of the crash, but an autopsy is needed to positively identify the driver and determine the cause of death.

The lanes Westbound of SR 60 were closed near the crash for roughly three hours as first responders investigated.