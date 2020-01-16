Driver facing attempted murder charge as Plant City officer recovers from being run over

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Plant City officer remains in the intensive care unit at Lakeland Regional Health after, police say, he was run over Wednesday by a vehicle during a deadly cross-county crime spree.

The accused driver, who was shot twice by two different law enforcement agencies during the ordeal, is facing an attempted murder charge.

“He is in excruciating pain right now due to multiple fractures, lacerations and the internal injuries he suffered,” said Capt. Jerry Stwan with Plant City Police about the unnamed officer.

The incident began in a Plant City parking lot.

According to police, Aaron Phillips and April Thompson were wanted by authorities.

According to officials, when detectives approached their car, Thompson, who was behind the wheel, drove erratically and ran over an officer.

During the chaos, several officers fired their weapons, striking Thompson in the leg.

This marks the fourth officer-involved shooting in Plant City since December 1, according to Capt. Stwan.

After carjacking a vehicle, the pair were found in a Mulberry mobile home park.

“I was scared really because I never seen something like that, shooting people. It’s crazy,” said witness Luis Zacarias.

“What happens if they get a shot to little kids, they’re playing around and what happens if they shot them or whatever?” said Adriana Lopez, a witness.

“Jackson sees [Phillips] reach down toward the floorboard. Jackson immediately pulls his firearm and starts shooting in defense of his life,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Polk County Deputy Andre Jackson shot and killed Phillips. Thompson was taken to Lakeland Regional Health with a second gunshot wound from that incident.

“There’s not many people that get shot twice in one day by two different police officers, in two different jurisdictions but she did,” said Sheriff Judd.

Thompson is facing an attempted murder charge in Plant City in addition to several lesser felonies and misdemeanors, according to Capt. Stwan.

This will add to her existing arrest record that includes grand theft of a motor vehicle and meth charges.

According to Department of Corrections records, Phillips was released from prison in August after serving nearly four years on meth, grand theft motor vehicle and battery charges.

Courtesy Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Detectives made an unrelated arrest at the mobile home park Wednesday evening.

Nichole De La Cruz was arrested on meth charges. Witnesses say she lived in a mobile home right next to where the shooting occurred.

