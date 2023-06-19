POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver died and a passenger sustained “serious” injuries in a crash Sunday night in Polk County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A 66-year-old man was driving north on 1st Street North near Winter Haven and turned left into the path of another vehicle, troopers said.

After the crash, the 66-year-old and the passenger were both thrown from their pickup truck, which overturned, troopers said. Neither were wearing a seatbelt.

The second car crashed into a building on Avenue Q Northwest and the 18-year-old driver suffered minor injuries, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The 66-year-old driver died at a hospital, troopers said.