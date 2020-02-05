Driver cited for load that damaged Polk County overpass

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Florida Highway Patrol)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The driver of a tractor-trailer was cited after the excavator they were hauling smashed into a Polk County overpass, closing part of Interstate 4 on Tuesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Abraham Barbosa, 33, of Kissimmee, was heading eastbound on Interstate 4 under County Road 557 when the excavator collided with the overpass.

Debris from the overpass hit a 2019 Chevrolet that was traveling behind the tractor-trailer, troopers said. It’s unclear Barbosa or the other driver suffered any injuries.

(Photo: The Florida Highway Patrol)

The incident shut down all eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 as crews worked to clear the debris.

Barbosa was cited for over-height load and no escort vehicle, according to the FHP’s report.

The County Road 557 overpass remains closed pending inspection and repair, troopers said.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Weeki Wachee Carrying Capacity Study Public Workshop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weeki Wachee Carrying Capacity Study Public Workshop"

Crews battle fire at motel in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crews battle fire at motel in Tampa"

Fiery crash snarls morning traffic on Howard Frankland Bridge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fiery crash snarls morning traffic on Howard Frankland Bridge"

Crash shuts down part of Howard Frankland Bridge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash shuts down part of Howard Frankland Bridge"

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Morning Forecast"

an infielder on the USF softball team talks about the absence of Ken Eriksen, who is missing this season to coach Team USA

Thumbnail for the video titled "an infielder on the USF softball team talks about the absence of Ken Eriksen, who is missing this season to coach Team USA"

Pinellas boy grows up in hospital, celebrates with nurses on last day of treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas boy grows up in hospital, celebrates with nurses on last day of treatment"

Longtime patient receives final treatment on his birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Longtime patient receives final treatment on his birthday"

Sarasota School Board members approve sexual harassment settlement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota School Board members approve sexual harassment settlement"

Jury selection in ice cream vendor murder trial to resume Wednesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jury selection in ice cream vendor murder trial to resume Wednesday"

Earth Fare employees and customers react to Tampa Bay Area store closures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Earth Fare employees and customers react to Tampa Bay Area store closures"

Dunedin considers change to city code enforcement following lawn fines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dunedin considers change to city code enforcement following lawn fines"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss