Driver cited for load that damaged Polk County overpass

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The driver of a tractor-trailer was cited after the excavator they were hauling smashed into a Polk County overpass, closing part of Interstate 4 on Tuesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Abraham Barbosa, 33, of Kissimmee, was heading eastbound on Interstate 4 under County Road 557 when the excavator collided with the overpass.

Debris from the overpass hit a 2019 Chevrolet that was traveling behind the tractor-trailer, troopers said. It’s unclear Barbosa or the other driver suffered any injuries.





(Photo: The Florida Highway Patrol)

The incident shut down all eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 as crews worked to clear the debris.

Barbosa was cited for over-height load and no escort vehicle, according to the FHP’s report.

The County Road 557 overpass remains closed pending inspection and repair, troopers said.

