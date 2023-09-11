POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Looking for a Halloween costume that’s sure to be the talk of the town?

You’re in luck. Go door-to-door as one of the Tampa Bay area’s most notorious law enforcement officers: Sheriff Grady Judd!

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced the return of its “one-of-a-kind” PCSO deputy sheriff and patrol car Halloween costumes.

(Courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

At $20 each, the costumes include an inflatable patrol car, suspenders, and a child-sized PCSO uniform shirt, and a blank name tag so can you show who’s in charge. Batteries are not included.

The costumes are up for grabs Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the PCSO main office, its five districts, and two jail lobbies. Costumes can be purchased in person with cash only.

  • (Courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office)
Interested shoppers can get their costumes at any one of the following locations:

  • PCSO Sheriff’s Operations Center
    1891 Jim Keene Blvd (near All Saints’ Academy), Winter Haven
  • Southwest District Office
    4120 US Hwy 98 South (near the entrance to Polk State College), Lakeland
  • Northwest District Office
    1045 Wedgewood Estates Blvd (near the Best Buy shopping center), Lakeland
  • Central District Office
    3635 Avenue G NW (near Westwood Middle School), Winter Haven
  • Southeast District Office
    4011 Sgt. Mary Campbell Way (across from Eagle Ridge Mall), Lake Wales
  • Northeast District Office
    1100 Dunson Rd (near Cracker Barrel on US 27), Davenport
  • Central County Jail lobby
    2390 Bob Phillips Rd, Bartow
  • South County Jail lobby
    1103 US Hwy 98 West, Frostproof