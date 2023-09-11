POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Looking for a Halloween costume that’s sure to be the talk of the town?
You’re in luck. Go door-to-door as one of the Tampa Bay area’s most notorious law enforcement officers: Sheriff Grady Judd!
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced the return of its “one-of-a-kind” PCSO deputy sheriff and patrol car Halloween costumes.
At $20 each, the costumes include an inflatable patrol car, suspenders, and a child-sized PCSO uniform shirt, and a blank name tag so can you show who’s in charge. Batteries are not included.
The costumes are up for grabs Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the PCSO main office, its five districts, and two jail lobbies. Costumes can be purchased in person with cash only.
Interested shoppers can get their costumes at any one of the following locations:
- PCSO Sheriff’s Operations Center
1891 Jim Keene Blvd (near All Saints’ Academy), Winter Haven
- Southwest District Office
4120 US Hwy 98 South (near the entrance to Polk State College), Lakeland
- Northwest District Office
1045 Wedgewood Estates Blvd (near the Best Buy shopping center), Lakeland
- Central District Office
3635 Avenue G NW (near Westwood Middle School), Winter Haven
- Southeast District Office
4011 Sgt. Mary Campbell Way (across from Eagle Ridge Mall), Lake Wales
- Northeast District Office
1100 Dunson Rd (near Cracker Barrel on US 27), Davenport
- Central County Jail lobby
2390 Bob Phillips Rd, Bartow
- South County Jail lobby
1103 US Hwy 98 West, Frostproof