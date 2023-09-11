POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Looking for a Halloween costume that’s sure to be the talk of the town?

You’re in luck. Go door-to-door as one of the Tampa Bay area’s most notorious law enforcement officers: Sheriff Grady Judd!

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced the return of its “one-of-a-kind” PCSO deputy sheriff and patrol car Halloween costumes.

(Courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

At $20 each, the costumes include an inflatable patrol car, suspenders, and a child-sized PCSO uniform shirt, and a blank name tag so can you show who’s in charge. Batteries are not included.

The costumes are up for grabs Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the PCSO main office, its five districts, and two jail lobbies. Costumes can be purchased in person with cash only.

(Courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

Interested shoppers can get their costumes at any one of the following locations: