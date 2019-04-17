Dramatic video shows hit-and-run crash at Haines City ranch

News Channel 8 obtained a copy of video that shows a man get hit by a pick-up truck on a ranch in Haines City Sunday night.

At last check, that video was shared on social media more than 11,000 times. The person who posted it allowed News Channel 8 to show it on air and online.

According to Salvador Lopez, the owner of Rancho Los Pinos, a rodeo had wrapped up Sunday night when two men got into a fight.

That’s when one of them got into a truck and ran down the other person.

In the video, a woman is heard screaming, “Oh, my God!”

Then, the pick-up truck speeds away and a man tries to stop it, but to no avail.

Lopez said around 800 people attended the rodeo focused on Mexican heritage. He said he has held similar events on his property and nothing of this magnitude has happened.

A spokeswoman with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the agency is investigating, but wouldn’t release any other details due to the sensitivity of the investigation.

At last check, the victim, who remains unnamed, was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The driver hasn’t been found.

Anyone with information should call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.