POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Kiddie pools and Tonka trucks full of rainwater can take on new importance during Florida’s rainy summer weather.

“You can leave your toys there on Saturday and the next Saturday you’re being bit by a family of mosquitoes that hatched right there in that Tonka toy you left out in the yard,” said Jackson Mosley, an entomologist and mosquito control manager for Polk County.

Mosley said within three to five days, a new generation of mosquitoes are out looking for blood.

“We’re having a very busy year with Eastern equine encephalitis,” said Mosley.

According to Mosley, two unvaccinated horses died from EEE early this year in the Green Swamp area.

Two chickens in the Green Swamp area and Lake Wales, have also tested positive.

Polk County tracks mosquito-borne illnesses by drawing blood weekly from chickens in seven coops scattered across the county.

“They can get bitten by infected mosquitoes. They become infected but they don’t get sick, they don’t die and they don’t transmit the virus to other mosquitoes,” Mosley explained.

The EEE cases with the horses came earlier in the year than normal, leading the Florida Department of Health in Polk County to issue a mosquito-borne illness advisory in April.

Then, officials announced two people tested positive for malaria in Sarasota and Manatee counties, the first such detection in Florida since 2003.

“We do have a species that’s very competent here in Florida and in Polk County [in transmitting malaria] so whenever we are alerted to a case such as in Sarasota, we have to also monitor our populations of Anopheles,” said Mosley.

Public health officials urge people to “drain and cover” as Florida begins its rainy, summer season.

Drain or knock over anything that can collect water, which enables mosquitoes to reproduce.

Old tires laying around can attract mosquitoes.

“We want to include, like, kids pools that you’re not using, bird baths, pet bowls that haven’t been used for awhile and planters maybe that aren’t being drained,” said Marty Fisher, lead epidemiologist for the Florida Department of Health in Polk County.

It’s also important to cover, especially during peak mosquito times from dusk until dawn.

“We want to make sure we’re wearing long sleeves and long pants in mosquito-infested areas and we want to finally just remember that our windows in our homes should be covered with screens,” said Fisher.

Use repellent on bare skin; DEET at 10% to 30% concentration works well for most people when used according to label directions, the health department recommends.

Do not apply to infants.