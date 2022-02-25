Dozens rally against ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill in Lakeland

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Approximately three dozen people waved their flags, held their signs and inspired honks on a busy Bartow Road Friday as they protested a bill they say targets LGBTQ youth.

“I think it’s important that people hear and see us,” said Kerri McCoy, vice president of Polk Pride and rally organizer.

McCoy’s adult son is gay.

“My son was picked on in school so this is near and dear to my heart,” she said. “The kids are already targets because they’re considered ‘different’.”

The legislation, which critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, would ban classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade or when it’s not age or developmentally appropriate.

House Bill 1557, entitled ‘Parental Rights in Education,’ passed the House Thursday.

One Democrat voted for the legislation — Fla. Rep. Dr. James Bush, D-Miami — and seven Republicans voted against it, including two from Tampa Bay: Fla. Rep. Amber Mariano, R-Hudson, and Will Robinson, Jr., R-Bradenton.

All of Polk County’s Republican representatives voted for the bill. News Channel 8 reached Rep. Melony Bell by phone Friday.

“We’re talking about babies. Nobody should be discussing to them about homosexuality or anything unless the parents are discussing it,” she said.

Sarah Fortney, who serves on the Polk County school board, attended the rally, she said, as a private citizen.

“It does not represent all family rights and it puts our staff and administrations in a hard place because sometimes that’s the safest place that a child has,” she said.

Supporters of the bill say the goal is to give parents the right to be the one discussing these issues with their children.

“This isn’t about targeting any specific gender or sexual orientation,” said State Rep. John Harding, (R – Ocala) on the House floor. “The instruction relating to those topics and at those ages is a conversation that is best to be had at home and should not be part of the instruction of the school.”

“This simply means we are allowing parents to parent their children. It means we’re not hiding things from parents. It’s naive, selfish and ignorant of us to believe that parenting ends when you send your child to school,” said State Rep. Kaylee Tuck, R – Highlands County.

The bill is now working its way through the senate.

On Friday, Sen. Jeffrey Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, filed an amendment to the bill Friday morning that would replace the ban on classroom instruction about “sexual orientation or gender identity” with the words “human sexuality.”