POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A DoorDash driver is accused of stealing an Amazon package worth $8 from the porch of a Polk County home while making a food delivery last month, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Salim, whose full name was not provided by the sheriff’s office, was making a delivery May 6 to a woman in Poinciana who had ordered Taco Bell, according to the sheriff’s office.

When he got to the door, he placed the order on the doorstep, looked directly at the doorbell camera multiple times, and then appeared to confirm delivery of the food.

“That’s when Salim noticed a delivered Amazon package on the front porch and stealthily snatched the package and stuffed it under his shirt,” the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. “Well, it would have been stealthily had not the doorbell camera been there, capturing his felonious feat in flagrante delicto.”

The victim called the sheriff’s office to report the theft and provided the doorbell camera video, deputies said.

A detective spoke with Salim on Thursday after getting a subpoena for information from DoorDash to identify the driver. Salim was charged with burglary and petit theft, according to the sheriff’s office.

Salim allegedly admitted to taking the package, which contained an $8.52 oil filter, and then throwing it in the victim’s trash, deputies said.

“Enjoy the felony and misdemeanor charges, Salim,” the sheriff’s office said in the Facebook post.