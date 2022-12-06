POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay area family is searching for answers and a deadly hit and run over the weekend.

Florida State Troopers say Kelly Hagan was hit and killed along Lake Howard Drive Saturday night in Polk County. The driver is still on the run.

Kelly met Harold Hagan through Facebook several years ago and they bonded instantly.

Harold and Kelly Hagan.

“What didn’t I love about her,” Hagan said. “It’s too much to describe, and now she’s gone. Whoever did this they should man or woman up.”

This past July, the two got married.

“We always picked at each other, you know, just does, but we told each other we loved each other every day,” Hagan said.

December 3rd was the last time he would say those words to Kelly. Florida state troopers say she was walking across Lake Howard Drive when a driver hit her and kept going. Harold wasn’t far.

“I just heard it,” Hagan said. “They said, ‘oh my God, Kelly’s been hit.'”

There are now flowers on the side of the road to remember Hagan. Earlier this year, the family experienced a similar tragedy. Hagan’s son Andrew was hit and killed by a driver in June.

Deborah Mason grew up with Kelly and says they were like sisters.

“She’s beat the odds all the way across, and she finally found happiness when she met Harold,” Mason said.

Hagan says all they want is for the driver to turn themselves in. He’s hopeful that day will come.

“I understand things happen, but don’t be a coward, come forward,” Hagan said. “I wake up every day and everything in the house reminds me of her.”

FHP says the car was described as possibly a silver Dodge Caliber with Virginia plates.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.