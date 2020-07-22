Dollar General footage shows Frostproof ‘massacre’ suspect interact with soon-to-be victim

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released security footage from the Dollar General where the suspected shooter in the Frostproof ‘massacre’ interacted with one of his soon-to-be victims at the cash register.

Sheriff Grady Judd says the security footage shows Damion Tillman checking out at the counter of the Dollar General store when TJ Wiggins gets behind him in line.

Judd said Wiggins heard Tillman tell the clerk he was “going fishing with Keven Springfield.” TJ reportedly replied, “What? Keven’s gonna be there?”

The conversation appears to be non-hostile and the video ends with Damion Tillman exiting the store, shortly followed by TJ Wiggins, Robert Wiggins, and Mary Whittemore.

Judd said ten minutes later, TJ Wiggins shot and killed Damion Tillman and his two friends.

