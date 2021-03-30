DOJ: Lakeland man used Bitcoin to buy child porn on ‘darknet’

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A 40-year-old Lakeland man pleaded guilty Tuesday to purchasing child sex abuse videos on the darknet using the cryptocurrency Bitcoin.

Jack Dove was indicted on Jan. 29, 2019 for buying and downloading approximately 8,700 megabytes of child pornography images.

Federal agents executed a search warrant Nov. 30, 2018 at Dove’s Lakeland home and seized several electronic devices. The investigation revealed Dove created multiple accounts on the site “Welcome To Video,” which contained over 250,000 child sexual exploitation videos.

Detectives said Dove used one of his accounts in January and February of 2017 to purchase “points” on the site. He then allegedly used those points to download and receive about 8,700 megabytes of child sex abuse material.

In August 2018, detectives said Dove used another account to pay for a VIP membership to the website, giving him unlimited downloads from the site over a six month period. During that time, Dove allegedly downloaded and received 38 videos depicting minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, including young children.

DOJ said Dove pleaded guilty Tuesday. He faces a minimum mandatory jail time of five years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison. He will be sentenced June 29.