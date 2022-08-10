WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — The Winter Haven Fire Department said they removed two people and a dog from an apartment fire Wednesday morning.

WHFD said they were called to an apartment on Farnol Street around 10 a.m. The building was divided into eight apartments. Fire could be seen coming from one of the first-floor units and thick smoke was coming from the two units directly above.

(Courtesy Winter Haven Fire Department)

Four people left the building after law enforcement alerted them of the fire, but there were two people who live in the building still not accounted for.

WHFD said they went into an upstairs apartment where there was heavy smoke and found the two people asleep. Crews were able to remove them from the building and get them to safety. Neither person was injured and refused treatment.

One resident told firefighters their dog was still in the building. WHFD said they then went back into the building to get the dog. They were able find dog uninjured and reunited it with its owner.

After the fire was put out, firefighters said they went back into the building where they found another dog, a hamster in its play ball and a turtle safe inside its tank.

WHFD said they were able to contain the fire to just the one downstairs unit but the entire building had smoke damage. The Red Cross is helping the residents.

No residents, animals or emergency personnel were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.