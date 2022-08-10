LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Lakeland police officers and Polk County deputies are searching for a woman accused of smashing car windows at local parks and gyms and then using the stolen credit cards.

Police said that the woman tried to use the stolen debit and credit cards to purchase items and gift cards.

“We’d also like to warn you that people like her are out there looking for purses left in cars parked at: parks, gyms, daycares, veterinary offices, and other places where women are known to leave their valuables in their vehicles while they make a quick stop inside. Please take your purse with you, or stow it in the trunk, or use a locker if one is available,” the Polk County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

Anyone with information related to the burglaries tell police. You can call Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida at 800-226-TIPS(8477). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.