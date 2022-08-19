POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it is trying to identify two men as part of an ongoing fuel theft investigation.

On Aug. 14, 15 and 16, deputies said a blue Dodge Caravan was used to steal a large amount of diesel fuel from gas stations in the Lake Wales area.

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to call Detective Thomas at 863-292-3300.

You can also report a tip anonymously by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-TIPS(8477.)

If an arrest is made based on your tip, you are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.