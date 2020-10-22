Dixieland residents petitioning against controversial cellphone tower plans

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents of Lakeland’s Dixieland district are fighting to block plans to build a cellphone tower in their neighborhood.

“It’s an eyesore. It’s a health hazard. It ruins the neighborhood,” said Christopher Satterfield, whose home overlooks Lake Hunter.

Satterfield is collecting signatures for a petition against the 150 foot tower to be built at 1055 Ariana Street.

“We’re considered the second class lake. We’re considered a second class neighborhood. We’re the place where they put the tower,” he said.

Satterfield claims Lakeland is already home to 519 cell phone towers. City officials were not able to confirm that to 8 On Your Side on Thursday.

John Connors is president of the Magnolia Point Condominiums homeowners’ association.

The condos are located across from the proposed site.

“Nobody hearing my voice would want to live 360 feet from a cell tower. That’s a football field and an end zone,” said Connors.

This week, Lakeland’s planning and zoning board, in a 4-1 vote, approved the site to be rezoned as “limited development.”

The applicant for the zoning change is using a “unipole” design that aims to be more discreet than the traditional cell phone towers.

Courtesy City of Lakeland

“This is close to some of our historic districts but I think we’ve demonstrated that their proposed tower is less obtrusive than what they could have brought to us,” said Phillip Scearce, principal planner, Development Review & Zoning for city of Lakeland, as he recommended the approval to the board.

If approved, the tower can handle up to five carriers.

“What happens if everybody gets on the line at the same time, I’m sure you’ve experienced it, you’ll drop a call. We sure want to prevent that. If anybody has an emergency, we don’t want them to have a dropped call,” said Gary Brundage, the applicant for the zoning change, who is based in Largo.

The land is owned by Sam Houghton, a Lakeland-based attorney.

He tells 8 On Your Side he bought the property last month and the cell phone tower was already under contract with the previous owner.

The tower will take up a small part of the 11 acre property, Houghton said.

He is considering installing boardwalks on the property and letting Lakeland Christian School use some of the land.

The Lakeland city commission will hold a public hearing on the matter on Nov. 16.