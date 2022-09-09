WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies arrested 160 people in a seven-day operation focused human trafficking in its area.

Deputies said the arrests from “Fall Haul 2” included school teachers, a state corrections officer, and a Disney employee. Twenty-six of those charged were said to be married men, and 15 of the arrests involved people from outside of Florida.

One of these out-of-state arrests included a deputy police chief from Georgia, who allegedly tried to hire an undercover detective pretending to be a prostitute with $180 and a pack of White Claw.

“The online prostitution industry enables traffickers and allows for the continued victimization of those who are being trafficked,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Our goal is to identify victims, offer them help, and arrest those who are fueling the exploitation of human beings (Johns) and those profiting from the exploitation of human beings. Prostitution is not a victimless crime. It results in exploitation, disease, dysfunction, drug and alcohol addiction, violence, and broken families.”

One More Child, Heartland for Children, My Name My Voice, and the Children’s Home Society of Florida also worked with the sheriff’s office to provide support for victims.

The sheriff’s office will be holding a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Friday to discuss the arrests in further detail. You can watch it here once it begins.