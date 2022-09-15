WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A Disney employee was one of 13 men arrested in a Polk County sting involving alleged child sex crimes.

According to a release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, over a dozen men were arrested during a two-week undercover operation where detectives posed as children online, called “Operation Cyber Guardian 2”. The sheriff’s office said their employers include Disney, Publix and Amazon. One man reportedly “installs internet safety programs in schools”.

Deputies said three of the suspects believed they were speaking with a parent who wanted them to “teach” their child to have sex. Eight allegedly travelled to meet up with a child, while five had sexually explicit conversations with detectives posing as children.

PCSO said police from Auburndale, Bartow, Davenport, as well as the Hernando Sheriff’s Office, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Office of the State Attorney 10th Judicial Circuit assisted them during the investigation.

“We will continue to conduct proactive operations like this to search out these evil predators before they get to our children. Thanks to the hard work of our detectives and the detectives in our partnering agencies, these 13 predators have been arrested. We are going hold them criminally accountable for their attempts to sexually abuse, groom, and corrupt our children.

“Parents, please get all in your child’s business when it comes to their use of electronic devices that gives them access to online gaming, mobile applications, texting, or the internet,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Check their devices regularly, and ensure parental controls are enabled to keep men like these away from your kids.”

More details about the investigation are expected to be released during a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday.