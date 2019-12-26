Disney employee still missing after 2 years; $10K reward offered

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has announced a reward for information leading to the whereabouts of a Disney employee who has been missing for two years.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information on Brian Klecha, 35, who was last seen making a bank transaction at the MidFlorida Credit Union in Auburndale on Dec. 27, 2017.

Months later, Klecha’s car was found abandoned near the Morgan Street exit on State Road 618 in Tampa. Investigators suspect the vehicle had been involved in a car accident.

Investigators said Klecha did not leave or go missing on his own and they believe he was the victim of domestic or drug abuse.

“After two years, we continue to work leads in this case, but we need more information. Someone knows what happened to Brian or where he is now, and we won’t stop until we know,” said FDLE Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell.

The FDLE is asking anyone with information about Brian Klecha to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS (8477).

LATEST STORIES: