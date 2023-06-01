POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Eight men were arrested in a Polk County anti-child pornography operation, the sheriff’s office wrote in a release Thursday.

Those arrested include a Disney employee, a photographer and retail employees. The sheriff’s office did not identify them, but Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to provide additional details on the arrests during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

The eight men face 1,280 felony charges between them, according to the sheriff’s office. The men were arrested during the PCSO Computer Crimes Unit’s “Operation May’s Monsters,” which “focused on identifying those who possessed and distributed child pornography.”

“These videos and photographs are some of the most horrific my detectives have ever seen – images of children being forced to expose their genitalia and raped,” Sheriff Grady Judd wrote in a news release. “Each time one of these monsters upload and share child pornography, they are feeding a child exploitation pipeline and they are victimizing children over and over again.”

Judd said he wants to remind parents that it’s important “to get all in your child’s business” and to check their phones, gaming platforms and social media to monitor who they’re communicating with online.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.