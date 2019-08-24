Man charged with first-degree after stabbing wife to death in Polk Co.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE 3:30 p.m.: Detectives are currently investigating a homicide that left one woman dead in her mobile home in Bartow.

Police say 62-year-old Ruth Anne Silvers was found dead in her bedroom at 2405 State Road 60 East around 5:42 a.m. Saturday.

According to detectives, Silvers’ husband, 67-year-old Alston Frank Farris was arrested in connection to the case. Police say their preliminary reports indicate it was a domestic-related incident over arguments regarding custody of their disabled daughter.

Police say Silvers was in bed when Farris entered her bedroom and stabbed her numerous times, causing Silvers to die. Farris then called 911 to report what happened.

He has been charged with murder in the first degree.

Their daughter has been taken to protective care due to her disabilities.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives as that anyone with information to please call the Bartow Police Department at 863-534-5034.

