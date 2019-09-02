Breaking News
Detectives investigating homicide in Bartow

Polk County

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – The Bartow Police Department is currently investigating a homicide which left a 17-year-old dead.

According to police, the homicide occurred at 1060 S. Golfview Avenue. Officers were called out to a shooting location and after they arrived, they found 17-year-old Joseph White with gunshot wounds.

Police tried to revive White, however, were unsuccessful.

No other information has been released at this time.

If you happen to know any information on the shooting, please contact Bartow Police Department’s Detective Warren at 863-524-5046.

