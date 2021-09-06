Detective: 11-year-old survivor of Lakeland family massacre in critical condition

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — The survivor of the Lakeland family murders Sunday morning is still in critical condition after being shot numerous times as of early Monday morning, according to a Polk County detective.

Sunday morning, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Lakeland Police Department responded to an active shooter situation in a home in unincorporated Lakeland. Sheriff Grady Judd said Bryan James Riley, 33, shot four people dead, including an infant, the baby’s mother, and the baby’s 62-year-old grandmother.

Another victim, an 11-year-old girl, survived the massacre and directed deputies to the house — saying three others were dead in the property’s main home before being taken to Tampa General Hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

“She couldn’t be in better hands,” Judd said in a Sunday afternoon press conference.

The sheriff said Sunday that the girl suffered at least seven gunshot wounds, which can either be from the bullets’ entry or exit through her body. The survivor is said to be a student at Lake Gibson Middle School, but she will not be identified, as mandated by Marsy’s Law.

Another surviving member of the family was another young child who happened to be staying with family at another location, Judd said.

The shooter is said to be an honorably discharged Marine from Brandon who was working for ESS Global Corporation and is expected to make is first appearance in court Monday morning.