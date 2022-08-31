LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak in Lakeland at LifeScience Logistics Distribution Center.

The event topic was not disclosed in the schedule announcement from the governor’s office, but said DeSantis would speak in Lakeland alongside Attorney General Ashley Moody, Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, and Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller.

The news conference is planned to start at 10 a.m.

Watch the event live on WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook Page.