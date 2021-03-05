‘Please get your shot’: Sheriff Judd urges Polk residents to get vaccinated

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined Sheriff Grady Judd at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Friday as the department received its share of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for its officers.

DeSantis announced last week that sworn law enforcement officers 50+ would be next in line for the COVID-19 vaccine, specifically the newly authorized Johnson & Johnson. The governor said there are about 20,000 law enforcement officers statewide over 50 years old, so any qualifying officers that want it should be able to get it.

“This is a really really neat first step, and we want to continue to do it,” DeSantis said. “It’s exciting to be able to complement the efforts we’ve been doing in all the other avenues.”

DeSantis said this week will be the best they’ve done in delivering shots.

“This is all about community,” Sheriff Judd chimed in. “The community together can put this pandemic down by putting shots in arms. Our governor has been fantastic during a very difficult and trying time.”

Judd offered high praise for how DeSantis has handled the pandemic.

“Think about it. He didn’t shut Florida down, kids are in school, and we’re not going to suffer like some other states are because our kids aren’t going to lose a year of education,” the sheriff said. “We’re not going to have to deal with maybe the social effects, or the mental health effects of being quarantined by themselves.”

Judd then added a resounding plea to Polk County residents: “As this vaccine rolls into the state of Florida, please get your shot.”

Judd said the more shots that go out, the more herd immunity kicks in.

“I got my shot,” he said. “It was a wonderful thing.”