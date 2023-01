AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Dept. of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue are expected to speak in Auburndale at the SUNTRAX Test Facility Toll Operations.

The event topic was not disclosed in the scheduling announcement, but the start time is set for 10 a.m.

Watch live on WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook Page.