DeSantis expected to sign controversial ‘anti-riot’ bill in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday is expected to sign a controversial bill aimed at cracking down on protests and “combating public disorder.”

The signing is expected to happen at a 10 a.m. press conference with Florida lawmakers and Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd at the sheriff’s office’s headquarters in Winter Haven.

HB 1, nicknamed the “Anti-Riot Bill”, was first filed in the Florida House of Representatives in early January, and passed the Senate on Thursday evening.

The bill includes a number of the measures introduced by Gov. Ron DeSantis after last summer’s protests in his Combatting Violence, Disorder and Looting and Law Enforcement Protection Act.

The bill, which covers 61 pages, makes several changes to Florida criminal and administrative law, and will:

Make it more difficult for cities and counties to reduce funding for law enforcement, allowing local elected officials to challenge those budget decisions, and giving the state power to approve or amend the local budget

Allow those local governments to be sued if they fail to stop a riot

Define “riot” as a violent public disturbance involving 3 or more people acting with common intent resulting in injury to others, damage to property, or the imminent danger of injury or damage

Enhance penalties for people who commit crimes during a riot

Create a new second-degree felony called an “aggravated riot,” which occurs when the riot has more than 25 participants, causes great bodily harm or more than $5,000 in property damage, uses or threatens to use a deadly weapon, or blocks roadways by force or threat of force

Florida Sen. Danny Burgess (R-Zephyrhills), who sponsored the legislation, said he felt this framework was needed to draw a distinction between peaceful and violent behavior.

“Not only did we do that to put the public on notice as to what constitutes a riot, but also to make it clear to both protester and law enforcement where that line in the law is drawn,” said Burgess.

“Who will be the person to say when an actual riot is happening?” asked Fla. Sen. Shevrin Jones (D-Broward/Miami-Dade). “That question has still not been answered.”